How to watch Spain vs Croatia live stream free

Croatia will face three-time winners Spain at the Olympiastadion Berlin on Saturday in the first round of their challenging Group B campaign at the 2024 European Championship.

Croatia has become a formidable power on the international scene after placing second in the 2018 World Cup and then finishing third in Qatar, behind only World Champions Argentina. This will be Captain Luka Modric’s ninth major international tournament participation.

Spain is considered one of the top contenders to win the trophy next month, thanks to their consecutive victories in 2008 and 2012. In addition to their impressive performance, the Spanish national team reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

What time is Spain vs. Croatia kickoff?

Spain vs Croatia at Euro 2024 is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 PM BST on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

What TV channel is Spain vs Croatia on?

United States: The match will be televised on Fox Sports Network (FSN) and streamed on Fubo, FOX Sports app/website, and ViX.

United Kingdom: ITV1 will broadcast the match in the UK, and fans in Scotland can watch it on STV. Streaming options include ITVX and the STV Player.

Canada: TSN will air the match in Canada, along with live streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.

Spain: RTVE will broadcast the match in Spain

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

18/06/2023 – UEFA Nations League: Croatia 0-0 P Spain

– UEFA Nations League: Croatia 0-0 P Spain 28/06/2021 – UEFA European Championship: Croatia 3-5 E Spain

– UEFA European Championship: Croatia 3-5 E Spain 15/11/2018 – UEFA Nations League: Croatia 3-2 Spain

– UEFA Nations League: Croatia 3-2 Spain 11/09/2018 – UEFA Nations League: Croatia 3-2 Spain

Possible line-ups

Spain: Simón: Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Grimaldo: Merino, Rodri, Pedri: Lamine, Morata, Williams

Croatia: Livaković; Stanišić, Šutalo, Pongračić, Gvardiol; Modrić, Brozović, Kovačić, Majer, Budimir, Kramarić