How to watch USMNT vs Bolivia live stream free

On Sunday night in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium, the U.S. Men’s National Team will play their first Copa América 2024 matchup against Group C rivals Bolivia. The game starts at 6 p.m. ET.

AT&T Stadium

Having the advantage of playing on home soil could be a significant boost for the US team. They are determined to improve upon their fourth-place finish from the previous tournament they hosted in 2016. Looking at their team composition, it seems quite possible for them to achieve this goal.

Despite its 1963 and 1997 Copa America assignments, Bolivia has not competed in a World Cup since 1994. It only achieved a finish that was better than eighth place in Copa America once in this century.

What time is USMNT vs Bolivia kickoff?

Date: Sunday, June 23, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Location: Arlington, Texas

What TV channel is USMNT vs Bolivia on?

The 2024 Copa America match between USMNT and Bolivia will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches. Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

So, viewers in the US have multiple options to watch the game between USMNT and Bolivia on June 23rd. Fubo offers a free trial for new subscribers, allowing fans to watch the game without a cable or satellite TV subscription.

Argentina: DGO

Australia: Optus Sport

Bolivia: Unitel, COTEOR, Comteco

Canada: TSN, RDS

Chile: Chilevision, DIRECTV Sports, DGO

Peru: DIRECTV Sports, DGO

Portugal: Sport TV

Spain: Movistar

UK: Premier Sports

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Head-to-Head Record

29/05/2018 – Friendly: United States 3 – 0 Bolivia

– Friendly: United States 3 – 0 Bolivia 29/05/2016 – Friendly: United States 4 – 0 Bolivia

– Friendly: United States 4 – 0 Bolivia 11/07/1995 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Bolivia 1 – 0 United States

Possible line-ups

USA (4-3-3): Turner; Scally, Richards, Ream, Robinson; Reyna, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Pepi, Pulisic.

Bolivia (3-5-2): Viscarra; Jesus Sagredo, Haquin, Jose Sagredo; Cuellar, Fernandez, Justiniano, Saucedo, Matheus; Menacho, Algaranaz.