How to watch USMNT vs Panama online for free

On Thursday, the United States men’s national team has a chance to secure a spot in the knockout stage of the Copa America as they take on Panama in matchday two at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The American soccer team is in great spirits after a dominant 2-0 win over Bolivia. Christian Pulisic again demonstrated his value, finding the back of the net with a stunning goal early in the game and assisting Folarin Balogun to secure the victory.

Panama is third in Group C following the first game. The defeat against Uruguay puts them three points under the US and Uruguay, even with Bolivia on goal differential. Panama’s second Copa America participation follows their 2016 Centenario campaign. Panama exited the Group stage with one victory and two defeats.

When is USMNT vs Panama?

Date: Thursday, June 27

Thursday, June 27 Time: 6 pm ET

6 pm ET Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Atlanta, Georgia

What TV channel is USMNT vs Panama on?

The 2024 Copa America match between the United States and Panama will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches. Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

Argentina: DGO, TyC Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN, RDS

Mexico: Azteca

Panama: Medcom GO, TVMax

Portugal: Sport TV

Spain: Movistar

UK: Premier Sports

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Head-to-Head Record

13/07/ 20 23 – Concacaf Gold Cup: United States 1 – 1 P Panama

– Concacaf Gold Cup: United States 1 – 1 P Panama 28/03/ 20 22 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: United States 5 – 1 Panama

– Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: United States 5 – 1 Panama 11/10/ 20 21 – Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Panama 1 – 0 United States

– Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers: Panama 1 – 0 United States 16/11/ 20 20 – Friendly: United States 6 – 2 Panama

– Friendly: United States 6 – 2 Panama 27/06/2019 – Concacaf Gold Cup: Panama 0 – 1 United States

Possible line-ups

USA possible starting lineup: Turner; Scally, Ream, Richards, A. Robinson; Reyna, Musah, McKennie; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic

Panama possible starting lineup: Mosquera; Murillo, Farina, Cordoba, Miller, Davis; Rodriguez, Welch, Carrasquilla, Barcenas; Fajardo