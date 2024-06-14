HomeFootball on TV

Italy vs Albania: Live Stream, TV channel and how to watch Euro 2024 match

By Alan Jones
Last Updated:

Italy, the defending champions, will kick off their campaign at Euro 2024 with a match against Albania. Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund will host the match on Saturday between the Azzurri and the Albanian national team.

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund
The Azzurri are under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti, who successfully guided his Napoli team to a Serie A championship in 2023. He aims to guide Italy to another European Championship victory, a feat that has only been achieved once in the tournament’s 64-year history.

Albania participated in the UEFA European Championships just once before, although it was unable to advance beyond the group stage in 2016.

What time is Italy vs Albania?

Date:June 16, 2014
Kick-off time:8 pm EST
Venue:BVB Stadion Dortmund

The match between Italy and Albania will take place on Saturday 16 June, 2024, with a kick-off time of 8 pm BST. The BVB Stadion Dortmund, also known as Westfalenstadion, will be the venue for the event in Dortmund.

What TV channel is Italy vs Albania on?

United States: FOX, FuboTV 7-day free trial
Canada: TSN, TVA Sports
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Globo, Cazé TV
Argentina: ESPN
United Kingdom: BBC, ITV
France: TF1, M6, beIN Sports
Germany: ARD, ZDF, RTL, Magenta Sport
Italy: RAI, Sky Sport
Netherlands: NOS
Spain: RTVE
Africa: New World TV, SuperSport, Sporty TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Head-to-Head Record

  • 16/11/2022 – Friendly: Albania 1-3 Italy
  • 09/10/2017 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Albania 0-1 Italy
  • 24/03/2017 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Italy 2-0 Albania
  • 18/11/2014 – Friendly: Italy 1-0 Albania
Alan Jones
Alan Jones an experienced sportswriter and editor, joined Time Soccer in November 2023. He brings over seven years of expertise in online sports betting, mainly focused on major US sports.His passion for soccer shines through in his helpful guides, where he provides players with valuable tips and insights to enhance their betting experience.

