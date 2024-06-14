Italy vs Albania: Live Stream, TV channel and how to watch Euro 2024 match

Italy, the defending champions, will kick off their campaign at Euro 2024 with a match against Albania. Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund will host the match on Saturday between the Azzurri and the Albanian national team.

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

The Azzurri are under the guidance of Luciano Spalletti, who successfully guided his Napoli team to a Serie A championship in 2023. He aims to guide Italy to another European Championship victory, a feat that has only been achieved once in the tournament’s 64-year history.

Albania participated in the UEFA European Championships just once before, although it was unable to advance beyond the group stage in 2016.

What time is Italy vs Albania?

Date: June 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm EST Venue: BVB Stadion Dortmund

The match between Italy and Albania will take place on Saturday 16 June, 2024, with a kick-off time of 8 pm BST. The BVB Stadion Dortmund, also known as Westfalenstadion, will be the venue for the event in Dortmund.

What TV channel is Italy vs Albania on?

United States: FOX, FuboTV – 7-day free trial

Canada: TSN, TVA Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Globo, Cazé TV

Argentina: ESPN

United Kingdom: BBC, ITV

France: TF1, M6, beIN Sports

Germany: ARD, ZDF, RTL, Magenta Sport

Italy: RAI, Sky Sport

Netherlands: NOS

Spain: RTVE

Africa: New World TV, SuperSport, Sporty TV

