Serbia squad Euro 2024: Dragan Stojkovic’s team line-up

The Serbian national team is preparing for their historic debut in the European Championship as an independent country. Following manager Dragan Stojkovic’s announcement of a 26-man Serbia squad Euro 2024, the national team is now in the midst of tournament preparations.

Dragan Stojkovic
Dragan Stojkovic, Head Coach of the Serbia National Team

Surprisingly, the Serbian national football team is making their debut at the European Championships. Following the dissolution of Yugoslavia, Serbia maintained its participation under the Yugoslav flag and later alongside Montenegro until 2006. Given their impressive attacking prowess, the Serbs could potentially surprise many as strong contenders in 2024.

After missing out on a spot at Euro 2020 because they lost a play-off to Scotland on penalties, the Eagles came second in Group G of the Euro 2024 qualifiers, behind Hungary. They are now placed in Group C at the final tournament, together with Slovenia, Denmark, and England.

Serbia confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

  • Vanja Milinković Savić (Torino)
  • Predrag Rajković (Majorca)
  • Đorđe Petrović (Chelsea)

Defenders:

  • Strahinja Pavlovic (RB Salzburg)
  • Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina)
  • Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen)
  • Srdan Babic (Spartak Moscow)
  • Uros Spajic (Red Star)
  • Nemanja Stojic (TSC)

Midfielders:

  • Sasa Lukic (Fulham)
  • Nemanja Gudelj (Seville)
  • Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe)
  • Ivan Ilic (Torino)
  • Srdjan Mijailovic (Red Star)
  • Sergej Milinkovic Savic (Al Hilal)
  • Dusan Tadic (Fenerbahce)
  • Lazar Samardzic (Udinese)
  • Veljko Birmancevic (Sparta Prague)
  • Filip Kostic (Juventus)
  • Filip Mladenovic (Panathinaikos)
  • Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK)
  • Mijat Gacinović (AEK)

Forwards:

  • Aleksandar Mitrovic (Al Hilal)
  • Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)
  • Luka Jovic (Milan)
  • Petar Ratkov (RB Salzburg)

Manager

Serbia appointed Dragan Stojkovic in 2021. Stojkovic is a legendary Serbian footballer who has played for Red Star Belgrade, Marseille, and Yugoslavia. He has helped Serbia automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024. He previously served as president of the Serbia and Montenegro FA and later managed Nagoya Grampus and Guangzhou R&F. Stojkovic has also managed Japanese outfit Nagoya Grampus and Chinese side Guangzhou R&F.

Key Player

The national squad is still led by Aleksandar Mitrovic, Serbia’s all-time leading scorer, although the tournament will be most dominated by Dusan Vlahovic, a striker for Juventus. With his speed, strength, and power, 24-year-old Vlahovic is an intimidating opponent. He has scored in every Juventus game this season, and if he keeps it up, Serbia has a good shot of advancing to the next round.

Serbia UEFA EURO 2024 Fixtures

DateTime (CET)MatchVenue
June 169 p.m.Serbia vs EnglandGelsenkirchen (Arena AufSchalke)
June 203 p.m.Slovenia vs SerbiaMunich (Allianz Arena)
June 259 p.m.Denmark vs SerbiaMunich (Allianz Arena)
