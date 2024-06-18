Turkey vs Georgia: Live Stream, TV channel and how to watch Euro 2024 match

Tuesday’s match at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion will mark the start of Turkey and Georgia’s Euro 2024 campaigns. The match in Group F will be the first competitive meeting between these two countries since May 2012.

SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, Dortmund

Turkey will be missing a number of players due to injuries, including Enes Unal from Bournemouth, Caglar Soyuncu from Leicester, and Ozan Kabak, who was on loan at Liverpool.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, of Napoli, will be the centre of attention for Georgia, while Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili seems to be a transfer target.

What time is Turkey vs Georgia?

Date: June 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: BVB Stadion, Dortmund

Turkey vs Georgia will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, with a kick-off time of 9 pm local time.

What TV channel is Turkey vs Georgia on?

United States: FuboTV – 7-day free trial

Canada: TSN, TVA Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Amazon Prime Video, CazéTV

Argentina: ESPN

United Kingdom: BBC, ITV

France: YLE TV2

Germany: RTL, Magenta Sport

Italy: Sky Sport

Netherlands: NOS

Spain: RTVE

Head-to-Head Record