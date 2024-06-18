Turkey vs Georgia: Live Stream, TV channel and how to watch Euro 2024 match

Tuesday’s match at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion will mark the start of Turkey and Georgia’s Euro 2024 campaigns. The match in Group F will be the first competitive meeting between these two countries since May 2012.
Turkey will be missing a number of players due to injuries, including Enes Unal from Bournemouth, Caglar Soyuncu from Leicester, and Ozan Kabak, who was on loan at Liverpool.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, of Napoli, will be the centre of attention for Georgia, while Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili seems to be a transfer target.
What time is Turkey vs Georgia?
Turkey vs Georgia will take place on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, with a kick-off time of 9 pm local time. The SIGNAL IDUNA PARK will be the venue for the event in Dortmund.
What TV channel is Turkey vs Georgia on?
United States: FuboTV – 7-day free trial
Canada: TSN, TVA Sports
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Amazon Prime Video, CazéTV
Argentina: ESPN
United Kingdom: BBC, ITV
France: YLE TV2
Germany: RTL, Magenta Sport
Italy: Sky Sport
Netherlands: NOS
Spain: RTVE
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Head-to-Head Record
- 24/05/2012 – Friendly: Georgia 1 – 3 Turkey
- 07/02/2007 – Friendly: Georgia 1 – 0 Turkey
- 30/03/2005 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Georgia 2 – 5 Turkey
- 04/09/2004 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Turkey 1 – 1 Georgia
- 21/08/2002 – Friendly: Turkey 3 – 0 Georgia