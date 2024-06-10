Georgia squad Euro 2024: Willy Sagnol’s team line-up

Manager Willy Sagnol has confirmed the Georgia squad Euro 2024 as the nation prepares for its inaugural international tournament. Since February 2021, Willy Sagnol has been in charge of the national side, and his impact on the team has been undeniably positive.

Willy Sagnol, Head Coach of the Georgia National Team

Georgia’s path to Euro 2024 was truly remarkable. Their journey to qualification was filled with obstacles, considering that they are not typically known for their footballing achievements. Important wins against opponents with better rankings demonstrated their potential and gave birth to some unexpected shocks later in the tournament.

The Caucasus country, with less than three million people, has done a great job making it to Euro 2024. Some Euro 2024 groups are especially tough, but Georgia might think it has a good chance of pulling off a few wins. They were put in Group F with Turkey, the Czech Republic, and Portugal, who won Euro 2016, so they have a great chance of making it to the next round.

Georgia confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia)

Giorgi Loria (Dinamo Tbilisi)

Luka Gugeshashvili (Qarabag)

Defenders:

Solomon Kverkvelia (Al-Okhdood)

Giorgi Gvelesiani (Persepolis)

Guram Kashia (Slovan Bratislava)

Jemal Tabidze (Panetolikos)

Lasha Dvali (APOEL)

Luka Lochoshvili (Cremonese)

Otar Kakabadze (Cracovia)

Giorgi Gocholeishvili (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Midfielders:

Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford)

Anzor Mekvabishvili (Universitatea Craiova)

Jaba Kankava (Slovan Bratislava)

Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm Graz)

Nika Kvekveskiri (Lech Poznan)

Giorgi Kochorashvili (Levante)

Sandro Altunashvili (Wolfsberger)

Levan Shengelia (Panetolikos)

Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Dynamo Kyiv)

Saba Lobjanidze (Atlanta United)

Zuriko Davitashvili (Bordeaux)

Forwards:

Georges Mikautadze (Metz, on loan from Ajax)

Budu Zivzivadze (Karlsruher)

Giorgi Kvilitaia (APOEL)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)

Manager

In 2021, Willy Sagnol, a seasoned footballer with 58 appearances for France, assumed the role of Georgia’s coach. He has been a significant performer for the national team, securing their qualification for their inaugural international tournament and obtaining impressive victories and draws in 33 games. Sagnol has also served as Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant manager at Bayern and managed Bordeaux, a France U21 team.

Key Player

Kvaratskhelia, a key player for Georgia, began his career at Dinamo Tbilisi at 16 and later moved to Rustavi after a disagreement. He gained interest from the Russian Premier League, including a loan spell at Lokomotiv Moscow and a permanent move to Rubin Kazan. In early 2022, he briefly returned to Georgia with Dinamo Batumi before joining Napoli in 2022. His form for Napoli has been sensational, helping them win Serie A last season and maintaining consistent numbers in 2023/24. Kvaratskhelia, nicknamed after Diego, has an impressive 15 goals in 29 international caps.

Georgia UEFA EURO 2024 Fixtures