Turkey squad Euro 2024: Vincenzo Montella’s team line-up

There were 35 players on Vincenzo Montella’s provisional Turkey squad Euro 2024 in Germany this summer. Montella has called up three of them to the full squad. The former coach of Fiorentina, Sampdoria, and Milan has chosen three players from three different Serie A teams for the Turkey long list. One is from Inter, which won the league, one is from Juventus, and the last is from Daniele De Rossi’s Roma.

Vincenzo Montella, Head Coach of the Turkey National Team

Turkey did pretty well in qualifying for Euro 2024, which is a good sign for their chances of moving on to the event in Germany. It might seem impossible for Montella’s team to get as far as they did at Euro 2008 and the World Cup in 2002, but if their games go as planned, they could be thinking of similar success.

Turkey has been placed in Group F along with Georgia, Portugal, and Czechia. The campaign will kick off on June 18 with a match against Georgia, followed by a game against Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, on June 22 at Signal Iduna Park. Their last group match will take place in Hamburg, five days after their previous game against the Czech Republic.

Turkey confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Mert Gunok (Besiktas)

Altay Bayindir (Manchester United)

Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor)

Defenders:

Zeki Celik (Roma)

Merih Demiral (Al-Ahli)

Samet Akaydin (Panathinaikos)

Ahmetcan Kaplan (Ajax)

Abdulkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray)

Mert Muldur (Fenerbahce)

Ferdi Kadioglu (Fenerbahce)

Kaan Ayhan (Galatasaray)

Midfielders:

Okay Yokuslu (West Bromwich Albion)

Orkun Kokcu (Benfica)

Arda Guler (Real Madrid)

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan)

Salih Ozcan (Borussia Dortmund)

Ismail Yuksek (Fenerbahce)

Forwards:

Kerem (Akturkoglu Galatasaray)

Cenk Tosun (Besiktas)

Yusuf Yazici (Lille)

Irfan Kahveci (Fenerbahce)

Kenan Yildiz (Juventus)

Baris Alper Yilmaz (Galatasaray)

Semih Kilicsoy (Besiktas)

Yunus Akgun (Leicester City)

Bertug Yildirim (Rennes)

Manager

Montella, a talented Italian striker, was chosen in September 2023 to lead Turkey’s Euro 2024 squad. He took over from Stefan Kuntz and has been leading the team since successfully completing the qualifying task. Montella has taken on his first international management role after successfully leading teams in the Turkish Super Lig, as well as prestigious clubs like Sevilla and AC Milan.

Key Player

Calhanoglu, a midfielder originally from Germany, played for Karlsruher, Hamburg, and Bayer Leverkusen before moving to Italy in 2017. He currently plays for Inter Milan and is an essential player for his national team. Calhanoglu is a commanding presence on the pitch and a lethal forward, presenting a significant scoring danger. His exceptional passing skills and ability to distribute the ball effectively make him a formidable opponent for other teams.

Turkey UEFA EURO 2024 Fixtures