Portugal squad Euro 2024: Roberto Martinez’s team line-up

The head coach, Roberto Martinez, has announced 26 players of Portugal squad Euro 2024. The experienced Cristiano Ronaldo will have the opportunity to contribute to a potential replay of their victory in 2016.

Roberto Martinez, Head Coach of the Portugal National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to make a record sixth participation in the European Championship for Portugal. Ronaldo, 39, made his debut in the competition in 2004 and guided the national team to victory in 2016. Despite uncertainties regarding his future with the national team after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ronaldo remains an important member of Martínez’s squad.

Portugal’s primary objective in the Euro 2024 groups is to advance smoothly, which they are likely to do given that they will be facing Turkey, the Czech Republic, and first-time qualifiers Georgia in Group F.

Portugal confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Diogo Costa (FC Porto)

Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers FC)

Patricio (AS Roma)

Defenders:

Antonio Silva (SL Benfica)

Danilo Pereira (PSG)

Diogo Dalot (Manchester United)

Goncalo Inacio (Sporting CP)

Joao Cancelo (FC Barcelona)

Nelson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Pepe (FC Porto)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders:

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Joao Neves (SL Benfica)

Joao Palhinha (Fulham FC)

Otavio Monteiro (Al Nassr)

Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal)

Vitinha (PSG)

Forwards:

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr)

Diogo Jota (Liverpool FC)

Francisco Conceicao (FC Porto)

Goncalo Ramos (PSG)

Joao Félix (FC Barcelona)

Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Manager

After the loss against the North African team, Fernando Santos resigned and Roberto Martinez took over as coach. The selection of the former Belgium manager was controversial, but he has impressed thus far, leading his team to a perfect record in their first ten games.

Key Players

Ronaldo, who currently represents Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, has already achieved the remarkable feat of holding the men’s world record for both caps (206) and international goals (128).

Despite his age, Ronaldo won’t be the oldest player in the team. According to Martinez, Pepe, who used to play for Real Madrid and is now with Porto, has been included in the team due to his significant contribution to the dressing room.

Joining Ronaldo in the attack, Martinez has chosen strikers Rafael Leao, Joao Felix, and Goncalo Ramos, along with Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceicao.

The creative midfielders feature Bernardo Silva, who recently clinched an English title with Manchester City, and Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United.

