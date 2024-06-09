Denmark squad Euro 2024: Kasper Hjulmand’s team line-up

Denmark has officially announced their final 26-man squad for the upcoming European Championships. Kasper Hjulmand has made sure to select a well-rounded Denmark squad Euro 2024, with a strong emphasis on players from the Premier League. This includes Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Højlund from Manchester United, and former league champion Kasper Schmeichel.

Kasper Hjulmand, Head Coach of the Denmark National Team

Christian Eriksen’s collapse during Denmark’s first Euros fixture in 2021 sparked an incredible run, propelling them to the semifinals as one of the four remaining teams. Unfortunately, the tournament abruptly stopped during Eriksen’s debut match. After a three-year absence, he makes his comeback to the Danish squad for the European Championship finals in Germany.

Nevertheless, Denmark has encountered formidable opponents in Group C, which is one of the strongest Euro 2024 categories. Their fixtures are not exactly attractive as they include Slovenia, Serbia, and England. However, this resilient team has never been deterred by such obstacles.

Denmark confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Andreas Hansen (Nordsjaelland)

Frederik Ronnow (Union Berlin)

Mads Hermansen (Leicester City)

Defenders:

Elias Jelert (Copenhagen)

Joakim Maehle (VfL Wolfsburg)

Jannik Vestergaard (Leicester City)

Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace)

Jacob Rasmussen (Brondby)

Mads Roerslev (Brentford)

Victor Kristiansen (Bologna)

Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray)

Midfielders:

Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)

Thomas Delaney (Anderlecht)

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Tottenham)

Mathias Jensen (Brentford)

Christian Norgaard (Brentford)

Morten Hjulmand (Sporting Lisbon)

Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford)

Andreas Skov Olsen (Club Brugge)

Jacob Bruun Larsen (Hoffenheim)

Forwards:

Anders Dreyer (Anderlecht)

Kasper Dolberg (Anderlecht)

Mohamed Daramy (Reims)

Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United)

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig)

Manager

Kasper Hjulmand, who took charge in 2020, has achieved remarkable success in leading Denmark’s national team. Under his guidance, they have secured qualification for three international tournaments and even made it to the semi-finals at Euro 2020. Players in the Denmark Euro 2024 squad are highly motivated and enthusiastic under his leadership.

Key Player

Rasmus Hojlund, the most expensive summer transfer window acquisition by Manchester United in 2023, got off to a blistering start with his national team, scoring seven goals in only twelve appearances. United spent almost £70 million to get the 21-year-old striker from Atalanta, and he has since established himself as one of the game’s most extraordinary offensive talents.

