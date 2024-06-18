How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland online for free

On Wednesday at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Scotland vs Switzerland will continue Euro 2024 campaigns. With this Group A match, these two countries haven’t met since 2006.
Scotland needs to gain some points following a humiliating 5-1 loss to the formidable hosts, Germany. To keep their hopes alive for advancing to the Round of 16, Steve Clarke’s team must secure at least a draw in their upcoming match against Switzerland, which will be the second group stage match.
In their first match of Euro 2024, Switzerland faced off against underdogs Hungary, a team that wasn’t exactly getting much attention. The Swiss, however, were cruising to a 3-1 win and a solid spot in the round of 16. If Hungary doesn’t defeat the hosts, Switzerland will advance to the round of 16 despite being tied with Germany on points.
What time is Scotland vs Switzerland kickoff?
Scotland vs Switzerland at Euro 2024 is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM BST on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.
United States – 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT | United Kingdom – 8:00 PM BST | Mexico – 1:00 PM CST | Brazil – 4:00 PM BRT | Central Europe – 9:00 PM CET | South Africa – 9:00 PM SAST | India – 12:30 AM IST (June 17) | Singapore – 3:00 AM SGT (June 17) | Australia – 5:00 AM AEST (June 17) | New Zealand – 7:00 AM NZST (June 17)
What TV channel is Scotland vs Switzerland on?
- United States: FOX, VIX, Watch on FuboTV – 7-day free trial
- United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC iPlayer
- Ireland: RTE
- New Zealand: TVNZ Plus
- Canada: TSN, TVA Sports
- Indonesia: MNC
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Brazil: Globo, SporTV
- Argentina: ESPN
- France: Free, beIN Sports
- Germany: Magenta Sport
- Italy: RAI, Sky Sport
- Netherlands: NOS
- Spain: RTVE
- Africa: SuperSport
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Head-to-Head Record
- 01/03/2006 – Friendly: Scotland 1 – 3 Switzerland
- 18/06/1996 – UEFA European Championship: Scotland 1 – 0 Switzerland
- 08/09/1993 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Scotland 1 – 1 Switzerland
- 09/09/1992 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Switzerland 3 – 1 Scotland
- 11/09/1991 – UEFA European Championship: Switzerland 2 – 2 Scotland
Scotland vs Switzerland possible line-ups
Scotland XI: Gunn; Hanley, Hendry, Tierney; Ralson, McTominay, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Adams.
Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Duah.