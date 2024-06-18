How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland online for free

On Wednesday at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Scotland vs Switzerland will continue Euro 2024 campaigns. With this Group A match, these two countries haven’t met since 2006.

RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne

Scotland needs to gain some points following a humiliating 5-1 loss to the formidable hosts, Germany. To keep their hopes alive for advancing to the Round of 16, Steve Clarke’s team must secure at least a draw in their upcoming match against Switzerland, which will be the second group stage match.

In their first match of Euro 2024, Switzerland faced off against underdogs Hungary, a team that wasn’t exactly getting much attention. The Swiss, however, were cruising to a 3-1 win and a solid spot in the round of 16. If Hungary doesn’t defeat the hosts, Switzerland will advance to the round of 16 despite being tied with Germany on points.

What time is Scotland vs Switzerland kickoff?

Scotland vs Switzerland at Euro 2024 is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM BST on Wednesday, June 19, 2024 at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne.



United States – 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT | United Kingdom – 8:00 PM BST | Mexico – 1:00 PM CST | Brazil – 4:00 PM BRT | Central Europe – 9:00 PM CET | South Africa – 9:00 PM SAST | India – 12:30 AM IST (June 17) | Singapore – 3:00 AM SGT (June 17) | Australia – 5:00 AM AEST (June 17) | New Zealand – 7:00 AM NZST (June 17)

What TV channel is Scotland vs Switzerland on?

United States: FOX, VIX, Watch on FuboTV – 7-day free trial

FOX, VIX, – United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC iPlayer

BBC One, BBC iPlayer Ireland: RTE

RTE New Zealand: TVNZ Plus

TVNZ Plus Canada: TSN, TVA Sports

TSN, TVA Sports Indonesia: MNC

MNC Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: Globo, SporTV

Globo, SporTV Argentina: ESPN

ESPN France: Free, beIN Sports

Free, beIN Sports Germany: Magenta Sport

Magenta Sport Italy: RAI, Sky Sport

RAI, Sky Sport Netherlands: NOS

NOS Spain: RTVE

RTVE Africa: SuperSport

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Head-to-Head Record

01/03/2006 – Friendly: Scotland 1 – 3 Switzerland

– Friendly: Scotland 1 – 3 Switzerland 18/06/1996 – UEFA European Championship: Scotland 1 – 0 Switzerland

– UEFA European Championship: Scotland 1 – 0 Switzerland 08/09/ 19 93 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Scotland 1 – 1 Switzerland

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Scotland 1 – 1 Switzerland 09/09/ 19 92 – UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Switzerland 3 – 1 Scotland

– UEFA World Cup Qualifiers: Switzerland 3 – 1 Scotland 11/09/1991 – UEFA European Championship: Switzerland 2 – 2 Scotland

Scotland vs Switzerland possible line-ups

Scotland XI: Gunn; Hanley, Hendry, Tierney; Ralson, McTominay, Gilmour, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Adams.

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Duah.