Portugal vs Czech Republic live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Portugal takes against the Czech Republic in Euro 2024 as they start their eight-year journey to win another European Championship. The 2016 winners performed poorly at Euro 2020 and were eliminated by neighbouring Morocco from the 2022 World Cup.

Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Both sides were drawn into Group F for the UEFA Euro 2024. Georgia and Turkey will be played alongside them in a quartet. As you can see, this group does not include the so-called elite teams, which often include Spain, Italy, England, and others.

The match between Georgia and Portugal will be finished before that between Portugal and Czechia. As a result, Ronaldo and company will be aware of the initial favourites in the competition for the tournament’s playoffs.

What time is Portugal vs Czech Republic?

Date: June 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm EST Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Argentina : 4:00 PM

: 4:00 PM Australia : 5:00 AM (June 19)

: 5:00 AM (June 19) Czech Republic : 9:00 PM

: 9:00 PM Germany : 9:00 PM

: 9:00 PM Portugal : 8:00 PM

: 8:00 PM Spain : 9:00 PM

: 9:00 PM UK : 8:00 PM

: 8:00 PM USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

The match between Portugal and Czech Republic will take place on Tuesday 18 June, 2024, with a kick-off time of 8 pm BST. The Red Bull Arena will be the venue for the event in Leipzig.

What TV channel is Portugal vs Czech Republic on?

United States: FOX, FuboTV – 7-day free trial

United Kingdom: BBC, BBC iPlayer (free)

Czech Republic: CT Sport

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1SIC

Canada: TSN, TVA Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Globo, SporTV

Argentina: ESPN

France: TF1, beIN Sports

Germany: MagentaTV, Das Erste

Italy: RAI, Sky Sport

Netherlands: NOS

Spain: RTVE

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

