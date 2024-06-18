HomeFootball on TV

Portugal vs Czech Republic live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:

Portugal takes against the Czech Republic in Euro 2024 as they start their eight-year journey to win another European Championship. The 2016 winners performed poorly at Euro 2020 and were eliminated by neighbouring Morocco from the 2022 World Cup.

Red Bull Arena, Wals-Siezenheim
Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Both sides were drawn into Group F for the UEFA Euro 2024. Georgia and Turkey will be played alongside them in a quartet. As you can see, this group does not include the so-called elite teams, which often include Spain, Italy, England, and others.

The match between Georgia and Portugal will be finished before that between Portugal and Czechia. As a result, Ronaldo and company will be aware of the initial favourites in the competition for the tournament’s playoffs.

What time is Portugal vs Czech Republic?

Date:June 18, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm EST
Venue:Red Bull Arena, Leipzig
  • Argentina: 4:00 PM
  • Australia: 5:00 AM (June 19)
  • Czech Republic: 9:00 PM
  • Germany: 9:00 PM
  • Portugal: 8:00 PM
  • Spain: 9:00 PM
  • UK: 8:00 PM
  • USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

The match between Portugal and Czech Republic will take place on Tuesday 18 June, 2024, with a kick-off time of 8 pm BST. The Red Bull Arena will be the venue for the event in Leipzig.

What TV channel is Portugal vs Czech Republic on?

United States: FOX, FuboTV 7-day free trial
United Kingdom: BBC, BBC iPlayer (free)
Czech Republic: CT Sport
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1SIC
Canada: TSN, TVA Sports
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Globo, SporTV
Argentina: ESPN
France: TF1, beIN Sports
Germany: MagentaTV, Das Erste
Italy: RAI, Sky Sport
Netherlands: NOS
Spain: RTVE

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Get ExpressVPN

Head-to-Head Record

  • 24/09/2022 – UEFA Nations League: Czechia 0 – 4 Portugal
  • 09/06/2022 – UEFA Nations League: Portugal 2 – 0 Czechia
  • 21/06/2012 – UEFA European Championship: Czechia 0 – 1 Portugal
  • 11/06/2008 – UEFA European Championship: Czechia 1 – 3 Portugal
  • 23/06/2096 – UEFA European Championship: Czechia 1 – 0 Portugal
Time Soccerhttps://timesoccertv.com
Time Soccer is a collective of individuals who are united by a passion for football.Our goal is to provide you with insightful analysis, engaging video highlights and up-to-date coverage of matches.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Latest Highlights

Load more

Upcoming Matches

Load more
© 2007-2024 Time Soccer