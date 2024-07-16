On Wednesday, Tottenham will begin their preseason with a friendly match against Heart of Midlothian, which will take place at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh.

Spurs fans are getting a chance to catch a glimpse of the team during this preseason. Tottenham is expected to be without the players who participated in the European Championships and Copa America tournaments this summer, including those who left early.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When does Hearts vs Hotspur kick-off?

Competition: Friendly

Friendly Game Day: Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 Kick-off: 19:00 UK Time

19:00 UK Time Stadium: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

How to watch Hearts vs Tottenham Hotspur on TV

UK: SpursPlay

SpursPlay USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo

Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1