Hearts vs Tottenham Hotspur live stream: Free links, TV channel, kick-off time

On Wednesday, Tottenham will begin their preseason with a friendly match against Heart of Midlothian, which will take place at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh.

Spurs fans are getting a chance to catch a glimpse of the team during this preseason. Tottenham is expected to be without the players who participated in the European Championships and Copa America tournaments this summer, including those who left early.

You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

When does Hearts vs Hotspur kick-off?

  • Competition: Friendly
  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 17, 2024
  • Kick-off: 19:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh

How to watch Hearts vs Tottenham Hotspur on TV

  • UK: SpursPlay
  • USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo
  • Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Hearts vs Tottenham Hotspur predicted lineups

Hearts possible starting lineup: Gordon; Oyegoke, Kent, Rowles, Neilson; Tagawa, Spittal, Tait, Dhanda; Boyce, Drammeh

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup: Austin; Porro, Phillips, Byfield, Donley; Bissouma, Skipp; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son

