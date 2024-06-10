Czech Republic squad Euro 2024: Ivan Hasek’s team line-up

The final 26-man roster for the Czech Republic squad Euro 2024 for the competition has been revealed. Ivan Hasek, who has been in charge since January, will take the head of the country. West Ham’s Vladimir Coufal and teammate Tomas Soucek from the Premier League have been called up to the team.

Coufal made 47 appearances for the Hammers and ended eighth in the Premier League. Souček scored ten goals in 52 games, and both players were recognised for their outstanding 2023/24 seasons at club level. The team also reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League and the EFL Cup.

They have a good chance of making it to the knockout stages at Euro 2024, as their group is considered more favourable compared to others in the tournament. Preparing to take on Portugal, Turkey, and Georgia, the Czech Republic national team must maintain their peak performance in order to advance.

Czech Republic confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Vitezslav Jaros (Liverpool)

Matej Kovar (Bayer Leverkusen)

Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague)

Defenders:

Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United)

David Doudera (Slavia Prague)

Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague)

Robin Hranac (Viktoria Plzen)

David Jurasek (Benfica)

Ladislav Krejci (Sparta Prague)

Martin Vitik (Sparta Prague)

Tomas Vlcek (Slavia Prague)

David Zima (Slavia Prague)

Midfielders:

Antonin Barak (Fiorentina)

Vaclav Cerny (VfL Wolfsburg)

Lukas Cerv (Slavia Prague)

Matej Jurasek (Slavia Prague)

Ondrej Lingr (Feyenoord)

Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague)

Michal Sadilek (Twente)

Tomas Soucek (West Ham United)

Pavel Sulc (Viktoria Plzen)

Forwards:

Adam Hlozek (Bayer Leverkusen)

Tomas Chory (Viktoria Plzen)

Mojmir Chytil (Slavia Prague)

Jan Kuchta (Slavia Prague)

Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Manager

Ivan Hasek, who had earned 55 international appearances as a player, was unexpectedly chosen as Jaroslav Silhavy’s successor. Hasek had been coaching in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and the Lebanon national team for the last 15 years after his temporary stint as the Czech national team manager in 2009, with poor success. Additionally, he has the credentials of a certified attorney and has previously served as the president of the FA. Therefore, his expertise in managing people may be advantageous.

Key Player

Patrik Schick, who missed all of qualification due to a recurrent groyne injury, looks deadly following a superb season for Bayer Leverkusen. The 28-year-old has been plagued by injuries for the last two years. The Czechs are banking on him to maintain his one-in-two international record and repeat his 2021 display of ability and sorcery when he scored from midfield against Scotland.

Czech Republic UEFA EURO 2024 Fixtures