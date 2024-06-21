Peru vs Chile: Where to watch, live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

The two top squads from South America will meet in this Group A matchup. In the most recent Copa America event, Peru advanced to the semifinals and Chile to the quarterfinals. With Argentina, the reigning Copa America champions, both sides of the Peru vs Chile game want to make an impression in their first encounter.

After making it to the semifinals in the last tournament before losing to Brazil, Peru will be looking for a repeat performance. That would be a huge boost for the country, especially considering their current position in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification.

Chile recently made a coaching change, hoping to find the spark to guide them to their rightful place in football. Their new boss, Ricardo Gareca, deeply understands Peru’s capabilities, having coached them for over seven years. With a squad of elite players at his service, Gareca’s extensive knowledge of the opponent could potentially give his side an advantage in the upcoming clash.

What time is Peru vs Chile kickoff?

Date: Friday, June 21, 2024

Friday, June 21, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

What TV channel is Peru vs Chile on?

The 2024 Copa America match between Peru and Chile will be widely available to watch and stream live in the United States. The game will be televised on FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and can also be streamed through the following services:

Fubo TV – Offers a 7-day free trial to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches.

to new subscribers, providing access to FS1 and other Copa America matches. Sling TV (Sling Blue package) – Includes FS1 and other Fox Sports channels for live streaming.

Univision and TUDN – The Spanish-language broadcast rights holders, with streams available.

ViX – The Univision-owned streaming platform will also carry the match.

DirecTV Stream – Another live TV streaming service that includes FS1 in its channel lineup.

So, viewers in the US have multiple options to watch the game between Peru and Chile on June 21st. Fubo offers a free trial for new subscribers, allowing fans to watch the game without a cable or satellite TV subscription.

Argentina: DGO

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: TSN, RDS

Chile: Chilevision, DIRECTV Sports, DGO

Peru: DIRECTV Sports, DGO

Portugal: Sport TV

Spain: Movistar

UK: Premier Sports

USA: fuboTV, TUDN, Univision

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry, with Chile holding a significant advantage. In their 85 matches, Chile won 47 times, while Peru won 24, with 14 matches ending in draws.

13/10/ 20 23 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Chile 2 – 0 Peru

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Chile 2 – 0 Peru 08/10/ 20 21 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Peru 2 – 0 Chile

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Peru 2 – 0 Chile 14/11/ 20 20 – CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Chile 2 – 0 Peru

– CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers: Chile 2 – 0 Peru 04/07/ 20 19 – CONMEBOL Copa America: Chile 0 – 3 Peru

– CONMEBOL Copa America: Chile 0 – 3 Peru 13/10/2018 – Friendly: Peru 3 – 0 Chile

Possible line-ups

Peru XI: Gallese; Callens, Zambrano, Abram; Advincula, Pena, Cartagena, Castillo, Lopez; Lapadula, Guerrero.

Chile XI: Bravo; Isla, Maripan, Diaz, Suazo; Nunez, Pulgar; Davila, Sanchez, Valdes; Vargas.