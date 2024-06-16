Serbia vs England: Live Stream, TV channel and how to watch Euro 2024 match

On Sunday in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, England will face Serbia in their first match as favourites to win the 2024 European Championship. The team that finished second in 2020 is hoping to get off to a fast start under captain Harry Kane’s leadership.
The Three Lions are still aiming for their first significant prize since the World Cup in 1966. It’s expected that England will make it back to the final and go farther this time around, having had three years to heal from the heartbreaking loss to Italy in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium.
Serbia has successfully secured a spot in the UEFA European Championship tournament, marking a significant achievement for the country. This will be their first appearance as Serbia, separate from their previous participation as part of Yugoslavia.
What time is Serbia vs England?
- Date: Sunday, June 16
- Kick off: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET
- Stadium: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen
What TV channel is Serbia vs England on?
United States: FOX, FuboTV – 7-day free trial
Canada: TSN, TVA Sports
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: Globo, Cazé TV
Argentina: ESPN
United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC iPlayer
France: TF1, M6, beIN Sports
Germany: ARD, ZDF, RTL, Magenta Sport
Italy: RAI, Sky Sport
Netherlands: NOS
Spain: RTVE
Africa: New World TV, SuperSport, Sporty TV
Head-to-Head Record
- 03/06/2003 – Friendly: England 2 – 1 Serbia
Serbia vs England prediction
- England will win the match with a score of 2-1.
- England are the favorites going into the match, with a stronger squad and better recent form compared to Serbia.
- However, Serbia pose an aerial threat, with a high percentage of their qualifying goals coming from headers, which could cause problems for England’s defense missing Harry Maguire.
- Key players to watch are England’s Harry Kane, who is in excellent form, and Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is a threat in the air.