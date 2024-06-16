Serbia vs England: Live Stream, TV channel and how to watch Euro 2024 match

On Sunday in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, England will face Serbia in their first match as favourites to win the 2024 European Championship. The team that finished second in 2020 is hoping to get off to a fast start under captain Harry Kane’s leadership.

The Three Lions are still aiming for their first significant prize since the World Cup in 1966. It’s expected that England will make it back to the final and go farther this time around, having had three years to heal from the heartbreaking loss to Italy in a penalty shootout at Wembley Stadium.

Serbia has successfully secured a spot in the UEFA European Championship tournament, marking a significant achievement for the country. This will be their first appearance as Serbia, separate from their previous participation as part of Yugoslavia.

What time is Serbia vs England?

Date: Sunday, June 16

Sunday, June 16 Kick off : 9 pm local / 3 pm ET

: 9 pm local / 3 pm ET Stadium: Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen

What TV channel is Serbia vs England on?

United States: FOX, FuboTV – 7-day free trial

Canada: TSN, TVA Sports

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: Globo, Cazé TV

Argentina: ESPN

United Kingdom: BBC One, BBC iPlayer

France: TF1, M6, beIN Sports

Germany: ARD, ZDF, RTL, Magenta Sport

Italy: RAI, Sky Sport

Netherlands: NOS

Spain: RTVE

Africa: New World TV, SuperSport, Sporty TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

ExpressVPN: Best VPN for streaming Euro 2024 – Offers access to various streaming services, including YouTube TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream, for international viewers.

Head-to-Head Record

03/06/2003 – Friendly: England 2 – 1 Serbia

Serbia vs England prediction