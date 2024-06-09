Slovenia squad Euro 2024: Matjaz Kek’s team line-up

The selection of Slovenian attacker Josip Ilicic, who is 36 years old and making his comeback to the international stage after an absence of over two years, was a surprise when Matjaz Kek released his confirmed Slovenia squad Euro 2024.

Matjaz Kek, Head Coach of the Slovenia National Team

Slovenia has only competed in the European Championship once, in 2000. However, they have made it to the World Cup twice since then, in 2002 and 2010. Jan Oblak, the keeper, and Benjamin Sesko, the talented striker, are both reasons to be optimistic about Slovenia’s chances of winning Euro 2024. Sesko will be looking to score as many goals as possible past the unlucky goalkeeper this summer.

Slovenia will face a very tough group, with Denmark, England, and Serbia all considered strong contenders for the tournament. Denmark and England, in particular, will be favoured to finish in the top two spots. Slovenia will need to be at their very best to finish in the top two of this challenging Group C.

Slovenia confirmed squad for Euro 2024

Goalkeepers:

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid)

Vid Belec (APOEL FC)

Igor Vekic (Vejle)

Defenders:

Jure Balkovec (Alanyaspor)

Jaka Bijol (Udinese)

Miha Blazic (Lech Poznan)

David Brekalo (Orlando City SC)

Vanja Drkusic (Sochi)

Erik Janza (Gornik Zabrze)

Zan Karnicnik (NK Celje)

Petar Stojanovic (Sampdoria)

Midfielders:

Timi Maks Elsnik (Olimpija Ljubljana)

Adam Gnezda-Cerin (Panathinaikos)

Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sturm Graz)

Tomi Horvat (Sturm Graz)

Jasmin Kurtic (Sudtirol)

Sandi Lovric (Udinese)

Benjamin Verbic (Panathinaikos)

Adrian Zeljkovic (Spartak Trnava)

Nino Zugelj (Bodo/Glimt)

Forwards:

Zan Celar (Lugano)

Josip Ilicic (NK Maribor)

Jan Mlakar (Pisa)

Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig)

Andraz Sporar (Panathinaikos)

Zan Vipotnik (Bordeaux)

Manager

Kek, a manager from Slovenia, has a trophy case full of victories. He has coached Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad, Slovenia, and Croatia. In 2020, Kek led his team to an unprecedented eight-game winning streak, proving that he can inspire players who may otherwise lack talent. After leading Slovenia in the 2010 World Cup, he became head of the team in 2018.

Key Player

Slovenia’s goalkeeper, a renowned Atletico Madrid player, is crucial for the team’s survival in the qualifying group and Euro 2024. He is considered one of the greatest keepers of his generation, making regular saves to keep his team in games. As the captain of the Slovenia squad Euro 2024, he will drive the team during difficult moments. His experience in the Champions League will be invaluable this summer.

